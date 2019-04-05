Britain Wants Another Delay for Brexit until June 30th

British Prime Minister Theresa May wrote today a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk, asking for a postponement of Brexit until June 30, Reuters reported.

"The United Kingdom proposes that this period should end on 30 June 2019," May said in the letter.

If an agreement is reached in the British Parliament about leaving the EU before that date, then London will propose that the delay be completed earlier.

The British government wants Brexit to be before May 23, 2019, in order not to hold elections for the European Parliament, but so far preparations for these elections continue if this is not possible, May said in the letter.

Meanwhile, European Council President Donald Tusk plans to offer Britain a plan for a 12-month "flexible" extensions for Brexit, the BBC reports.



The plan will allow the country to leave the EU more quickly if the British Parliament ratifies an agreement. But it must be endorsed at the summit of European leaders next week.