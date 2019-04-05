144,000 Passengers have Used Night Transport in Sofia Since its Launch a Year Ago

Some 144,000 passengers have used the night transport in Sofia since its launch a year ago, said the Executive Director of the Urban Mobility Centre (UMC), Hristian Petrov, in an interview with Focus News Agency.

“Almost exactly a year ago today Sofia's night transport was launched and for now 144,000 passengers have used the service. Understandable, it is mostly used Friday and Saturday nights – we find this normal and natural. This is something new, the city is still getting used to it. We hope that now with the weather, the spring coming and warmer months with longer days, this type of transport will attract even more interest,” Petrov said.

He further said that the night transport was launched to improve the overall service offered by the UMC to the citizens. “At the moment the night routes are four, and there are 14 buses on them, running at intervals of exactly 40 minutes. Each route can be used by 150 passengers per hour. The ticket costs BGN 2, valid for all routes,” Petrov explained, adding that so far there have been no serious incidents with passengers. “The busiest route is N2, which serves the Obelya and Studentski grad (Student town) quarters. Of those 144,000 passengers who have been using the service for a year, 57,000 have taken N2,” Petrov explained.