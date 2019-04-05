The New Week Comes with Clouds and Rain

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 5, 2019, Friday // 13:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The New Week Comes with Clouds and Rain

On Saturday there will be torn clouds, no precipitation is expected. However, on Sunday afternoon, we will feel a worsening of weather.

On Monday, the entire country will be cloudy with rainfall, and on Tuesday temperatures will drop slightly and will be 10 to 15 degrees. Then they will again rise to the level of 15 - 20 degrees.

In the second half of next week the rainfall will be mainly in the afternoon, but next Saturday we are waiting for worse rainfall.

The trend for more unstable weather will remain, after April 15 as well, the weather patterns are showing.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria