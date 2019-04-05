The New Week Comes with Clouds and Rain

On Saturday there will be torn clouds, no precipitation is expected. However, on Sunday afternoon, we will feel a worsening of weather.

On Monday, the entire country will be cloudy with rainfall, and on Tuesday temperatures will drop slightly and will be 10 to 15 degrees. Then they will again rise to the level of 15 - 20 degrees.

In the second half of next week the rainfall will be mainly in the afternoon, but next Saturday we are waiting for worse rainfall.

The trend for more unstable weather will remain, after April 15 as well, the weather patterns are showing.