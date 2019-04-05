60 Tons Food of Unknown Origin or Expiration Date Found Throughout Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 5, 2019, Friday // 13:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 60 Tons Food of Unknown Origin or Expiration Date Found Throughout Bulgaria

In an operation of "Economic police" - GDNP, NRA and BSAB, about 60 tons of food products of unknown origin or expired were found, other violations of the activity of a trading company with warehouses in different places in the country have been revealed, the Ministry of Interior announced .

The operation was held on April 3 in the regions of Sofia, Vidin, Ruse, Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Yambol, Haskovo, Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad.

The officials have inspected the activity of a dairy company, which manages warehouses in various places in the country and carries out commercial activities with meat, meat products, milk, dairy and imitation products.

Employees of the NRA have conducted a full company review and inventory check.

In the company's warehouses in three cities, about 12,000 kg of meat and sausages with expired shelf life, as well as goods without the necessary documents of origin and storage - a total of 47,375 kg of dry milk found in the checked warehouses. In another warehouse there were differences in cash availability as well as two unregulated warehouses.


Relevant acts and penalties, as well as protocols for the destruction of food products unfit for use, will be issued.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria