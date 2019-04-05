Foreign Minister Zaharieva: Bulgaria is in Favour of Continuing Dialogue with Russia

Bulgaria is for continuing dialogue with Russia on the issue of annexing the Crimea. This was stated in Washington by Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, who is there on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the creation of NATO.

During the forum, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg repeatedly expressed concerns about the "Russian aggression" in the Black Sea region after the annexation of the Crimea. He said the situation threatens Georgia and Ukraine by stressing that they are independent states that have the right to make their own choices.

Stoltenberg also spoke of a package of measures for increased presence in the region. According to Minister Zaharieva, the plan does not include the deployment of new forces in the Black Sea and relies on more cooperation and coordination with Georgia and Ukraine. According to her, the plan will not lead to further commitments to Bulgaria.

"Russia sees provocation in many actions, but the truth is that it was not one of NATO allies who has occupied part of a foreign territory, and in fact the idea of ​​all allies is to continue dialogue with Russia, and that we hope this dialogue, which we are leading the NATO-Russia Council to really lead to meaningful results and reducing tensions. In fact, we all want it, "said Zaharieva, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.



The foreign minister has announced the continuation of dialogue with the Kremlin, "to bring Russia back on the road to international law."