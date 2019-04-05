Turkey and Bulgaria to Open New Border Gate
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Turkey and Bulgaria will open a new border gate, a Turkish governor said on Thursday, reports AA.
“We will open a new border gate in Igneada-Rezovo region,” said Osman Bilgin, governor of Turkey’s northwestern Kirklareli province.
“After the construction of a highway, we will open [border gate] to trade traffic,” Bilgin said, without specifying the date.
He said Turkey and Bulgaria has close relations and that “we see Bulgarians as our brothers and sisters”.
- » 144,000 Passengers have Used Night Transport in Sofia Since its Launch a Year Ago
- » 60 Tons Food of Unknown Origin or Expiration Date Found Throughout Bulgaria
- » German and Bulgarian Presidents Voice Worries over Brexit
- » Bulgaria Cuts 2019 Economic Growth View to 3.4 %
- » Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor Orders New Checks into Property Acquisitions by Top Officials
- » Road Hauliers Set Fire to a Lorry in Plovdiv to Protest Against Mobility Package