Bulgaria: Turkey and Bulgaria to Open New Border Gate

Turkey and Bulgaria will open a new border gate, a Turkish governor said on Thursday, reports AA. 

“We will open a new border gate in Igneada-Rezovo region,” said Osman Bilgin, governor of Turkey’s northwestern Kirklareli province.

“After the construction of a highway, we will open [border gate] to trade traffic,” Bilgin said, without specifying the date.

He said Turkey and Bulgaria has close relations and that “we see Bulgarians as our brothers and sisters”.

