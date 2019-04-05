Bulgaria's Neo London Capital Files for Listing EUR 10.2 Million Bond in Sofia

The Bulgarian Stock Exchange said on Thursday that it has received a request for admission to trading of local Neo London Capital's [BUL:178C] 20 million levs ($11.6 million/10.2 million euro) bond issue, reports SeeNews.

The issue consists of 20,000 bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 levs each, the Sofix exchange operator said in a notice.

Neo London Capital's prospectus for listing the issue was approved by the financial regulator on Tuesday.

The bonds carry an annual coupon of 6.75% with payments due semi-annually.

Neo London Capital shares started trading on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange in February 2017.