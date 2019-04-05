Road Hauliers Set Fire to a Lorry in Plovdiv to Protest Against Mobility Package
Road hauliers in Bulgaria’s second largest city of Plovdiv set fire to a lorry on 4th of April as a sign of protest against the vote on the Mobility package. The action aims to show that if the new regulation is adopted, it will destroy the transport business in Bulgaria, reports BNT.
This is another protest of the Bulgarian road hauliers after the protests in front of the EP buildings in Brussels and Strasbourg. The hauliers describe today’s setting of fire to a lorry as "an exteme measure of protest against the vote on the Mobility Package by the outgoing EP".
The decision was taken late last night by the Board of the Union of International Carriers. The idea to hold it in Plovdiv was because the city is now the European Capital of Culture and because it is the centre of the largest logistics bases in the transport business. In Plovdiv, there are representatives of haulage companies from all over the country.
- » 144,000 Passengers have Used Night Transport in Sofia Since its Launch a Year Ago
- » 60 Tons Food of Unknown Origin or Expiration Date Found Throughout Bulgaria
- » German and Bulgarian Presidents Voice Worries over Brexit
- » Turkey and Bulgaria to Open New Border Gate
- » Bulgaria Cuts 2019 Economic Growth View to 3.4 %
- » Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor Orders New Checks into Property Acquisitions by Top Officials