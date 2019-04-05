Road Hauliers Set Fire to a Lorry in Plovdiv to Protest Against Mobility Package

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 5, 2019, Friday // 08:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Road Hauliers Set Fire to a Lorry in Plovdiv to Protest Against Mobility Package

Road hauliers in Bulgaria’s second largest city of Plovdiv set fire to a lorry on 4th of April as a sign of protest against the vote on the Mobility package. The action aims to show that if the new regulation is adopted, it will destroy the transport business in Bulgaria, reports BNT. 

This is another protest of the Bulgarian road hauliers after the protests in front of the EP buildings in Brussels and Strasbourg. The hauliers describe today’s setting of fire to a lorry as "an exteme measure of protest against the vote on the Mobility Package by the outgoing EP".

The decision was taken late last night by the Board of the Union of International Carriers. The idea to hold it in Plovdiv was because the city is now the European Capital of Culture and because it is the centre of the largest logistics bases in the transport business. In Plovdiv, there are representatives of haulage companies from all over the country.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria