Road Hauliers Set Fire to a Lorry in Plovdiv to Protest Against Mobility Package

Road hauliers in Bulgaria’s second largest city of Plovdiv set fire to a lorry on 4th of April as a sign of protest against the vote on the Mobility package. The action aims to show that if the new regulation is adopted, it will destroy the transport business in Bulgaria, reports BNT.

This is another protest of the Bulgarian road hauliers after the protests in front of the EP buildings in Brussels and Strasbourg. The hauliers describe today’s setting of fire to a lorry as "an exteme measure of protest against the vote on the Mobility Package by the outgoing EP".

The decision was taken late last night by the Board of the Union of International Carriers. The idea to hold it in Plovdiv was because the city is now the European Capital of Culture and because it is the centre of the largest logistics bases in the transport business. In Plovdiv, there are representatives of haulage companies from all over the country.