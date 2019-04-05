Sunny Day for most of Bulgaria, Clouds will Aappear this Afternoon, but no Rain

Sunny Day for most of Bulgaria, Clouds will Aappear this Afternoon, but no Rain

Mostly sunshine is forecast over the country today. In the afternoon, increasing cloud from southwest, but no rainfall. Light to moderate wind from east-southeast. Day temperatures will rise, reaching highs between 18°C and 23°C. This is what meteorologist Martin Slavchev, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, reported to Focus News Agency.

 

