Sunny Day for most of Bulgaria, Clouds will Aappear this Afternoon, but no Rain
Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 5, 2019, Friday // 10:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Mostly sunshine is forecast over the country today. In the afternoon, increasing cloud from southwest, but no rainfall. Light to moderate wind from east-southeast. Day temperatures will rise, reaching highs between 18°C and 23°C. This is what meteorologist Martin Slavchev, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, reported to Focus News Agency.
- » EC: Bulgaria is Among the Countries with the Highest Death Rates due to Dirty Air
- » Bulgaria May Receive Funding For the Modernization of the Energy Sector
- » The New Week Comes with Clouds and Rain
- » Sofia Municipality is Taking Measures For Cleaner Air
- » Earthquake of 2.8 on the Richter Scale near Svoge
- » Considerable Clouds in Western and Central Bulgaria, some Rain in Mountains