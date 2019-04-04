Bulgarian Head of State: Do Not Miss Your Chance to Invest in Bulgaria

,,Do not miss your chance to invest in Bulgaria.'' This is what President Rumen Radev has called for representatives of the German business.



Radev said this at a meeting in Sofia, attended by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, with representatives of Bulgarian and German companies.



President Radev noted that Bulgaria will transform the negative from the lost young and active people into a huge positive because some of them are already returning and are bringing with them a great potential and a wide range of knowledge and skills.

,,We are aware that we have problems and that is a strong motivating factor to solve them.''

He also noted the transformations in the Bulgarian education system, the construction of scientific infrastructure and the strengthening of the links between business and education.



"Many people in Bulgaria speak German," said President Radev, describing the environment that meets the German business in our country. And he added that we have wonderful German schools.



Why is it important to have a strong presence of the German economy in Bulgaria, the head of state commented. He pointed out that German investments are mainly in the industry, and such investments ensure sustainable growth. There is also something more important than the money in these investments - the new progressive model of relationships that German business carries with itself in Bulgaria.

The model of business-state relations and business-society. The third important element is the support given to the German business that we have lower tolerance for quality problems, said President Radev, who welcomed the German business that imposed strong standards in terms of quality and of the business environment in Bulgaria.



Radev confirmed that the German business has a strong presence in Bulgaria.

Over 5000 German companies have a presence in Bulgaria, and 30 per cent of the 100 largest investors in the country are German companies.



President Steinmeier commented on the increased economic performance between the two countries as very impressive.

,,German companies would not be here if Bulgaria did not develop as an attractive place to invest'', Steinmeier said.



8.5 percent of all foreign investments in Bulgaria come from Germany, or € 3.5 billion.

In 2018, the goods turnover was 8.3 billion euros, it doubled for the last ten years.