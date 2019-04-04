Western Balkan Countries Have Agreed to Reduce Their Roaming Prices

The plan is for roaming to drop completely by 2021, reported NOVA TV. 


The countries of the Western Balkans have agreed to reduce and possibly abolish their roaming charges. Starting in July, the deal will cut prices by 27% in Kosovo, Serbia, Albania, Montenegro, northern Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The plan is for roaming to be abolished by 2021, the Serbian government said.

The deal was supported by the EU and signed during the digital meeting in Belgrade.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn welcomed the deal by writing on Twitter " Great news (finally!): as of July the citizens and companies will pay significantly less fees for surfing, texting & calling across the region. As of July 2021, you ''

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said the signing of this agreement "was not easy at a time when Pristina violated regional agreements." It targets a 100% import duty on Serbian goods in Kosovo, which the authorities imposed  in November last year.

Ana Brnabic added that her country had "sent a signal to give the region a chance to prosper and have a different future."

