Bulgarian Tobacco Growers Will Receive BGN 81 mln For the 2018 Harvest

BGN 81 million will be paid under the Transitional National Tobacco Support Scheme - the 2018 harvest. This was announced by the State Fund for Agriculture.

The funds to support tobacco growers are provided in the Fund's budget for this year. They specify that the amount of support is 5% less than the previous campaign.

The Management Board of State Fund "Agriculture" allocated another BGN 3.2 million under the de minimis scheme for tobacco producers who have suffered financial damages for surrendered and unpaid tobacco.