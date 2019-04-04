NATO Foreign Ministers Gathered to Celebrate 70th Anniversary of the Alliance

NATO foreign ministers gathered today in Washington to mark the 70th anniversary of the alliance amid conflicts between member states in the area of ​​security and trade issues, BTA reported.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo opened today's meeting with a call for unity to address the challenges of Russia, China and Iran. He said the alliance is in a good position to move forward.



Pompeo said that each NATO member has the obligation to explain to its citizens the need to increase their defense budget. He rejected what he called "worn-out" arguments for public resistance to such costs.



"Each country has an obligation to explain to our people why these resources are important for not only our countries but our alliance to be strong," Pompeio said.



"We need to adapt our alliance to counter emerging threats, including Russian aggression, uncontrolled migration, cyber attacks, energy security threats, China's strategic competition, including fifth-generation technologies and telecommunications networks, and many other issues'', added the state secretary.