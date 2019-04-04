Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva Talked with the US Chief Prosecutor and Justice Minister William Barr in Washington

Politics » DIPLOMACY | April 4, 2019, Thursday // 17:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva Talked with the US Chief Prosecutor and Justice Minister William Barr in Washington facebook/EkaterinaZaharieva

Excellent bilateral dialogue, strategic partnership in a number of areas, intensive relations at all levels in the administration and in the political spectrum, as well as bilateral relations in the field of international legal cooperation - these were only some of the topics discussed at a meeting between the Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and US Chief Prosecutor and Justice Minister William Barr in Washington, the press center of the MFA said.

"Thank you for your support during the transition to Bulgaria's judicial reform, we have very close cooperation with your services, thank you for the trainings you have been organizing for our prosecutors and investigators for years, and I am also grateful for the case with Zhelyaz Andreev, "said the Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister.

"We are working well and I hope we will continue to strengthen our co-operation," Chief Prosecutor Barr said. He also expressed his satisfaction with the work of his ministry at the US Embassy in Bulgaria.

The meeting also discussed cooperation on security and the judicial system in cyberspace, cross-border access to electronic evidence, transnational organized crime, and the fight against money laundering.

Minister Zaharieva introduced her steps to the fight against crime, corruption, excellent results in the fight against smuggling, judiciary reforms, and the protection of the EU's external border.

Ekaterina Zaharieva also pointed out that the Bulgarian government continues to demonstrate strong political will and determination to implement the reforms and to fully implement all the recommendations of the European Commission of January 2017.

The results of the judiciary, the fight against corruption and organized crime are visible and the reforms are irreversible.

William Barr also praised the film industry in Bulgaria, whom he knew as a former member of the Time Warner company. He expressed his desire to visit our country as part of a future trip to Europe.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Washington, co-operation, Bulgaria, William Barr, Ekaterina Zaharieva
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria