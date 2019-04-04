Ekaterina Zaharieva Discussed the Deal For the F-16 With

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 4, 2019, Thursday // 16:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Ekaterina Zaharieva Discussed the Deal For the F-16 With pixabay.com

With three working sessions, the meeting of NATO foreign ministers will begin today with major accents - the relationship between the European Union and NATO.

In Washington DC, Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva held talks on the F-16 aircraft with Peter Navarro, Assistant to the President Donald Trump, Director of Trade and Industrial Policy, Director of the White House National Trade Council.

Exact parameters of our deal have been discussed today.

Ekaterina Zaharieva, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria: President Trump's advisor, who has been very supportive of Slovakia for the purchase of airplanes, said he is our great supporter. Of course, representatives of the four ministries will come so we can make a good deal for both sides. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ekaterina Zaharieva, NATO, F-16
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria