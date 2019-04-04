Ekaterina Zaharieva Discussed the Deal For the F-16 With

With three working sessions, the meeting of NATO foreign ministers will begin today with major accents - the relationship between the European Union and NATO.

In Washington DC, Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva held talks on the F-16 aircraft with Peter Navarro, Assistant to the President Donald Trump, Director of Trade and Industrial Policy, Director of the White House National Trade Council.

Exact parameters of our deal have been discussed today.

Ekaterina Zaharieva, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria: President Trump's advisor, who has been very supportive of Slovakia for the purchase of airplanes, said he is our great supporter. Of course, representatives of the four ministries will come so we can make a good deal for both sides.