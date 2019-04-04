Construction of Golden Century Skyscraper in Sofia Suspended
At a meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova said again that the construction permit for the Golden Century building in Sofia's Lozenets district had expired, said the government press office.
Mayor Fandakova asked the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Petya Avramova, to take action to stop the construction of the building. Minister Avramova informed Prime Minister Borissov that the inspection by the National Construction Supervision Directorate (NCSD) found significant irregularities, which gave sufficient grounds for stopping the construction. Based on all facts and circumstances from the completed inspections by the construction supervision directorate and Sofia Municipality, and the reports by Minister Petya Avramova and Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has ordered the NCSD to suspend the construction.
