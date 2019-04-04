Tourism and Technology Meet in Sofia Tech Park

The "John Atanasov" building in Sofia Tech Park is becoming a destination, bringing together professionals working in the field of tourism. The 6th edition of the Travel Academy conference will be held on April 5 and 6. More than 60 lecturers from Bulgaria and abroad share their know-how in order to improve the tourist business. The range of events within the conference expands with the new area for active students in tourist destinations and the Business-to-Business Expo. For the first time at a special ceremony, the prestigious awards will be given to the Academy.

Depending on their subject matter, lectures are grouped in three halls. Presenters at Keynote Hall will share the latest trends in tourism, useful tips for its development, and research data on the subject. HoReCa's focus is the components needed to create and maintain a successful business in the hotel and restaurant business. Technology Hall will emphasize how tourism best manages new technologies to work fully for its benefit. Panel discussions in the program will allow guests to take part in discussing current issues in the industry.

Traditionally, Travel Academy lecturers are proven specialists in positions of responsibility in Bulgarian and international structures. They are founders of brands, managers, marketers, dealers, directors and academics who are committed to the good future of tourism.

For the first time the Bulgarian Travel Academy Awards will be presented. At an official gala ceremony, at the end of the first day of the conference, a total of 16 awards will be distributed, divided into 5 categories: Hotel of the Year, Travel Agency of the Year, Online Tourist Media of the Year, Tourist Board of the Year and Tourist Attraction of the Year. The rating of each nominee is formed according to different criteria, depending on the category. The 21-member jury of prominent experts has a major weight. The audience will also select their winner in each category according to the number of votes cast on the event's website.

Since this year, Travel Academy has taken on more responsibility for future professionals in the tourism industry and the latest products and services in the field. Key to the conference is the first Career Travel Forum for students in tourism. They will meet their potential employers to learn about their vacancies and start their successful career path.

Visitors to the conference will also have access to the new B2B Expo Zone, specially designed for any business that works for the benefit of the industry. There will be numerous innovations designed to help travelers and their hosts all over the world.

Travel Academy is a conference focused on the tourist business in Bulgaria and the region. Since the first edition in 2013, the number of lecturers, visitors and activities has multiplied several times, with the organizers demonstrating their ambitions for international expansion. The main objectives of the event are outlining the opportunities for changing the existing environment towards a better and unified tourism industry.