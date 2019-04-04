107 Cases of Measles Reported in Blagoevgrad Region
Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Some 107 cases of measles have been reported in the Blagoevgrad region, according to the site of the Regional Health Inspection – Blagoevgrad. On 2 April, 6 children aged 1 to 5 were hospitalised. They were admitted to the infectious disease wards in hospitals in Gotse Delchev and Blagoevgrad. So far, 600 contacts of measles cases have been identified. 384 contacts have been given vaccination, also persons lacking vaccination against measles, as well as children subject to vaccination at 12.
- » BFSA Reports Bird Flu in Lovech Area
- » Eurostat: Bulgaria Ranked 15th in the EU by Physical Activity
- » The Bulgarian Fund for Treatment of Children will be Closed
- » Food Safety Agency Starts Air-drop of Rabies Vaccines
- » Bulgarian Scientists Develop Nutritional Supplements to Combat Various Diseases
- » NHIF: The Issuing of European Health Insurance Cards Will be Delayed