107 Cases of Measles Reported in Blagoevgrad Region

Some 107 cases of measles have been reported in the Blagoevgrad region, according to the site of the Regional Health Inspection – Blagoevgrad. On 2 April, 6 children aged 1 to 5 were hospitalised. They were admitted to the infectious disease wards in hospitals in Gotse Delchev and Blagoevgrad. So far, 600 contacts of measles cases have been identified. 384 contacts have been given vaccination, also persons lacking vaccination against measles, as well as children subject to vaccination at 12.