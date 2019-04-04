Christo will pack the Arc de Triomphe in Paris

Artist Christo Javashev will pack the Arc de Triomphe in 2020, the French authorities announced, AFP reports. This will happen 58 years after the birth of the idea.

The plan is to cover the massive monument with 25,000 meters of silvery blue recycling tissue and 7,000 meters of red line.

For the realization of the project, Christo will work with the Pompidou Art Center and the Center for National Monuments of France.

"I am excited to work again in Paris and to realize our project with Jean-Claude for the Arc de Triomphe," Christo said in a statement.

It is anticipated that the new work of the artist will be opened on 6 April 2020 and will be available until 19 April.

As before, the work will be funded by the author. To implement it, he will not accept donations.

The packaging of the Arc de Triomphe is 35 years after the Pon-Neuf bridge in Paris has been packed.

The last historic building that Christo and his late wife packed was the Reichstag in Germany in 1998.