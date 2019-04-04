The Vocalist of Legendary Bulgarian Band Gravity Co Found in Terrible Condition in his Home

Bulgaria: The Vocalist of Legendary Bulgarian Band Gravity Co Found in Terrible Condition in his Home

The vocalist of the rock band Gravity Co Yavor Zahariev was found covered in the blood in his home in the Lozenets quarter of Sofia.

His relatives found him around 12.30 in a helpless state and called for police and ambulance.

According to one version, the 39-year-old rock star has been attacked and beaten. The other hypothesis is that he himself has brought himself to this state by taking drugs and brought his body to full exhaustion, informs 24 chasa.

Yavor Zahariev is in a helpless state at Pirogov and will remain in treatment at the University Hospital for Emergency Medicine.

Patient with such initials has been reviewed extensively. Heavy injury was found. His condition is serious, there is a danger to his life. We are doing everything possible to stabilize him, but it is impossible to give predictions, "said Pirogov.


Because of the incident the band's concert this evening in Sofia was canceled.

Last year Zahariev told how he managed to fight drugs after being in commune in Croatia for three years.

