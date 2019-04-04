Earthquake of 2.8 on the Richter Scale near Svoge

Bulgaria: Earthquake of 2.8 on the Richter Scale near Svoge

A mild earthquake was recorded near Svoge. This shows a reference to the site of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography (NIGGG) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The quake has a magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale and has a depth of 21 km. The earthquake was recorded at 19.48.

