Eight Guards have been Exposed to Fumes in a Fire in the Prison in Varna

Eight people are in hospital after a fire in a prison in Varna, reports Bulgaria ON AIR. The incident happened in the afternoon on Tuesday.

All the injured are employees. They are accepted in the Varna toxicology because of exposure to fumes. Their condition is stable.

All inmates have been examined and are in good health. There was no evacuation due to the incident.

The initial version of a fire is a short circuit in the power supply.

The plumbing installation accident has been removed completely. Drinking water is restored.