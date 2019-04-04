Eight Guards have been Exposed to Fumes in a Fire in the Prison in Varna
Darik
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Eight people are in hospital after a fire in a prison in Varna, reports Bulgaria ON AIR. The incident happened in the afternoon on Tuesday.
All the injured are employees. They are accepted in the Varna toxicology because of exposure to fumes. Their condition is stable.
All inmates have been examined and are in good health. There was no evacuation due to the incident.
The initial version of a fire is a short circuit in the power supply.
The plumbing installation accident has been removed completely. Drinking water is restored.
- » The Vocalist of Legendary Bulgarian Band Gravity Co Found in Terrible Condition in his Home
- » Airplane Crashed in Macedonia, Four-member Bulgarian Family was Killed
- » Bulgarians in France were Beaten Because of Fake News
- » One of the Richest Women in Russia Died in a Plane Crash with a Private Plane in Germany
- » Child Jumped from the 3rd Floor of a Building in Sofia because of Harassment by her Father
- » Three People Died after a Fire in Psychiatry Clinic in Plovdiv