Bulgarian PM Borisov Suggested Daniel Kirilov for New Justice Minister

Danail Kirilov is the proposal for a new Minister of Justice. This was announced by GERB leader Boyko Borisov after a meeting with the United Agrarians Pact for signing a political agreement to support them for the European elections.

"For Justice Minister I offer Daniel Kirilov. Municipal councilors should be included in the Anti-Corruption Act. This will be his first assignment to set him up for Europe, "Prime Minister Borisov said. At present, Kirilov is the chairman of the judiciary committee.



"Tomorrow or another day I will offer Danail Kirilov. I give him the task and the municipal councilors to be included in the Anti cprruption Law, so that we can be perfectly honest, "said Borisov. He pointed out that it is not yet clear who will take the place of Kirilov in GERB PG.

In my work as a Justice Minister I will continue the measures outlined in the EC report on the progress in the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism, said the MP from GERB.

"This is a very serious challenge, I take it as a great trust and a very serious task in view of the need to complete the work on the monitoring mechanism within a few months. The prime minister has set a specific task in this connection and I think we will struggle with common efforts to achieve a good result. We have done so far, acknowledging the work of our EC partners. I hope we will get a positive result, "Kirilov said.

He pointed out that the nomination was a serious challenge, because the ministry was heavy. As to the question of how GERB's GPG will affect his departure from parliament, Kirilov replied that the group is strong enough and should not have a negative impact. "In my work I will follow the Co-operation and Assessment Mechanism - we continue with the measures as outlined in the report," he explained.



Kirilov will take the place of Tsetska Tsacheva, who has resigned as a justice minister after the scandal with the new apartments of people in the ruling party. Because of the cheap apartments, resignations were handed by Deputy Minister of Sport Vanya Koleva and Deputy Minister of Energy Krasimir Parvanov. The chairman of the GERB parliamentary group Tsvetan Tsvetanov, who left the parliament, also resigned.