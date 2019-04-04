Bulgarian President Convenes National Security Council over High-level Corruption

Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Convenes National Security Council over High-level Corruption

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev convenes the Consultative Council on National Security on 8th of April. The meeting will discuss the results from countering corruption at the high levels of power and the need for measures, reports BNT. 

It will take place on Monday, 8th of April, at 1:00 pm at the building of the Presidency.

