Bulgarian Orthodox Church will not Take Part in Events During Pope Francis Visit

Representatives of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church will not participate in any of the events during Pope Francis' visit to Bulgaria. The exception is the meeting of Patriarch Neofit with the Pope in the Holy Synod, a decision of the Holy Synod (Bulgaria’s Orthodox Church’s governing body) said on 3rd of April. The members of the Synod have pointed out that the invitation for the visit of Pope Francis comes from the state authorities, reports BNT.

Bulgaria’s Patriarch Neofit and the members of the Holy Synod were prepared to receive Pope Francis for a meeting at the Holy Synod on 5th of May.

“A visit to Alexander Nevski cathedral was possible, but we would like to emphasise that any form of shared liturgical or prayer service is unacceptable to us, as the holy canons do not allow this,” the Holy Synod said. The participation of the Patriarchal Choir is also impossible, they added.

The decision of the Synod means that our bishops and priests will not participate in the Peace Prayer on 6 May, where the presence of representatives of different denominations is envisaged.