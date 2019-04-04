Considerable Clouds in Western and Central Bulgaria, some Rain in Mountains

Today in the afternoon clouds in Western and Central Bulgaria will be mostly considerable, with brief rain in some places in the mountains, meteorologist Martin Slavchev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. To the east, broken high clouds. The wind will be light to moderate from east-southeast. Maximum temperatures mostly between 14°C and 19°C. The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny, with moderate wind from east-northeast, maximums reaching 10° -12°.

The atmospheric pressure will decrease and will be lower than the average for the month.