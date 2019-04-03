The Council of Ministers Will Create an Organizing Committee For the 2028 World Cup

The Cabinet has proposed a Memorandum of Understanding between Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece and Romania on the European Football Forum, reported NOVA TV.



The Council of Ministers approved a draft Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece and Romania establishing an Initiative Organizing Committee for the submission of joint applications for the UEFA European Football Championships in 2028 and the FIFA World Cup in 2030.

This was reported by the government's press service.

The Initiative Organizing Committee will consist of four representatives of each Party. In addition to ministers responsible for sport, or their representatives, as members, it will include one official from each country and two representatives from national football associations.

The members of the Initiative Organizing Committee are nominated by the participating countries when signing the Memorandum of Understanding.