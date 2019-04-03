The Council of Ministers Will Create an Organizing Committee For the 2028 World Cup

Sports | April 3, 2019, Wednesday // 19:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Council of Ministers Will Create an Organizing Committee For the 2028 World Cup pixabay.com

The Cabinet has proposed a Memorandum of Understanding between Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece and Romania on the European Football Forum, reported NOVA TV. 

The Council of Ministers approved a draft Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece and Romania establishing an Initiative Organizing Committee for the submission of joint applications for the UEFA European Football Championships in 2028 and the FIFA World Cup in 2030.

This was reported by the government's press service.

The Initiative Organizing Committee will consist of four representatives of each Party. In addition to ministers responsible for sport, or their representatives, as members, it will include one official from each country and two representatives from national football associations. 

The members of the Initiative Organizing Committee are nominated by the participating countries when signing the Memorandum of Understanding.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UEFA, FIFA, football, 2028 World Cup
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria