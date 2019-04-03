Bulgarian Head of State Convenes National Security Council

President Rumen Rade convened a meeting of the National Security Advisory Council (KSNS) on Monday (April 8th) on "Outcomes of Counteracting High Level Corruption, Necessity of Measures".

The decision for the session comes ten days after the start of the scandal of apartments bought by representatives of the ruling GERB party at lower than market prices by Arteks Company. Because of the revelations about the acquired properties resignations were submitted by the Minister of Justice Tsetska Tsacheva and the Deputy Ministers of Sport Vanya Koleva and the Energy Minister Krasimir Parvanov.

Tsvetan Tsvetanov, the parliamentary leader of Bulgarian Prime Minister Borissov’s GERB party, said that he was resigning from Parliament He told a briefing in Parliament on 27th of March. Tsvetanov said he would keep his position as GERB Deputy Chairpesron and head of the party's election campaign headquarters.



By law, members of the National Security Council are the Speaker of the Parliament, the Prime Minister, the Interior and Foreign Ministers, Defense and Finance, the Head of the National Security State Agency, the Chief of Defense, the Intelligence Leader, and the Secretary of the Government Council on security. One representative of each of the parliamentary groups is entitled to participate, and other representatives of the state or parties may be involved, depending on the issues discussed.