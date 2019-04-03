Serious Decline in Household Crime Reported the Bulgarian Interior Minister Mladen Marinov

At the national level there is a decrease in the seriousness of the crimes committed in the field of domestic crime - against the personality and the property. Increased mobility and the ability to respond quickly to crimes. This was stated by Interior Minister Mladen Marinov during a hearing in the parliamentary committee.

In the context of vote-buying and preparation for the European elections Marinov said he had analyzed the schemes of such crimes from the previous elections. The main ways in which they are done are removed and the MI is ready to counteract if it sees the beginnings of such events. He noted that emphasis was placed on prevention, by working on the operational line.

For the last case in which a criminal group traded illegally with weapons, assembled from exported parts from the Arsenal factory, Marinov commented that meetings were held and a check is still underway on the regime and control in the production facilities for weapons.

The interior minister also noted that yesterday he had a meeting with the new leadership of the new road safety agency to identify concrete measures for a quick effect. It has combined to analyze traffic organization everywhere in order to update it and meet the conditions of road infrastructure. Then move on to refresh road marking.

During the hearing, it was also known that at the next blitz-control in early May the Ministry of Interior will provide the internal commission with a report on the priorities of the government program from 2017 to the present and what has to be accomplished by the end of 2019 year