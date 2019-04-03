Bulgaria Wants a Visa Waiver and a Social Agreement with the United States

Ekaterina Zaharieva will participate in the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers, reported NOVA TV.



Visa waiver and a social security agreement affecting the length of service of some 400,000 Bulgarians. With these demands, Bulgaria sits at the negotiating table with the United States.

The talks are part of the official visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva to NATO's 70th anniversary. Host of the big event this year is Washington. Security measures in the capital have been strengthened.

The main topics to be addressed this year are the situation in the Black Sea, relations with Russia and the treaty for the destruction of small and medium-range missiles.