Mayor of Sofia: We have a Clear Vision and we Develop the City as Green and Innovative

We have a clear vision and we develop the city as green and innovative, Yordanka Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia, said on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of the proclamation of Sofia as the capital of Bulgaria, Focus News Agency reports. Sofia is developing as a city of young and enterprising people, and that is why investment in education is crucial, the mayor said. "Thanks to the educated young people many investors have come to Sofia in recent years. High-quality jobs are opening and, as a result, the standard of living is rising and is very different from other parts of the country,” she said.

"Together we can teach young people to love their city, take care of it, as the city is what we make it," the mayor of Sofia added.

