Mayor of Sofia: We have a Clear Vision and we Develop the City as Green and Innovative

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 3, 2019, Wednesday // 16:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Mayor of Sofia: We have a Clear Vision and we Develop the City as Green and Innovative

We have a clear vision and we develop the city as green and innovative, Yordanka Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia, said on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of the proclamation of Sofia as the capital of Bulgaria, Focus News Agency reports. Sofia is developing as a city of young and enterprising people, and that is why investment in education is crucial, the mayor said. "Thanks to the educated young people many investors have come to Sofia in recent years. High-quality jobs are opening and, as a result, the standard of living is rising and is very different from other parts of the country,” she said. 
"Together we can teach young people to love their city, take care of it, as the city is what we make it," the mayor of Sofia added.

©

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria