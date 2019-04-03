BFSA Reports Bird Flu in Lovech Area

April 3, 2019, Wednesday
The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has registered a new outbreak of avian influenza (H5) in a duck farm in the village of Yoglav, Lovech region. The case was confirmed yesterday by the National Reference Laboratory. BFSA has ordered humane killing and disinfection and has set up protection and observation areas around the village.
After the outbreak of the disease in the nearby village of Lisets in March 2019, daily clinical examinations continue in the entire protection area and an epizootic investigation into the causes is under way.

 

