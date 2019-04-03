Over BGN 13 million Additional Funding Approved for Bulgarian Teachers' Transport Costs
The Bulgarian government approved additional transfers of BGN 13,116,112 on municipal budgets for the reimbursement of transport or accommodation costs for pedagogical specialists in pre-school and school education institutions in 2019. This was reported by the press service of the Cabinet.
Of the approved funds BGN 13 040 962 are for transport, and for the accommodation are 75 150 levs for 2019, the Council of Ministers pointed out.
Providing additional transfers to the budgets of municipalities to reimburse the transport costs or rental costs of pedagogical specialists will not have an impact on the state budget as the necessary funds for this purpose are provided for by the budget of the Ministry of Education and Science for 2019 ., the message said.
