Sofia Celebrates 140 years Since its Announcement as a Capital City

Sofia celebrates 140 years since its announcement as the capital of Bulgaria. The celebrations began in the early morning at the Hagia Sophia, where a Mass was served.

Yordanka Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia: "Today we will give, after the consecration, flags, school flags to schools that do not have such in Sofia. And along with that on my idea we give to all Sofia schools the flag of Sofia - Yes, a symbol of belonging and love to the city. I want to celebrate the celebration of all the citizens of Sofia. Sofia is a very ancient city with an ancient history but a rather young capital - only 140 years old. I would like to all together to teach the young people to educate them so that they love their city, take care of it, because the city is what we all do together."

In the garden in front of the National Theater there is an exhibition of archive documents and photos "Building a Capital" which tracks the main moments of the construction of the capital of Bulgaria. It is the work of the Archives State Agency and the Sofia Municipality.