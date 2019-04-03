Bulgarian MPs Adopted at First Reading Stricter Rules for Receiving Social Benefits

The MPs adopted at first reading the GERB and United Patriots amendments to the Social Assistance Act and rejected the BSP.

The purpose of the proposals is to make social benefits for parents and families conditional on school attendance by enhancing sanctions. Aid for the unemployed depends on their interest in raising the level of education and further professional qualification.

The DPS announced against the changes. According to Hasan Ademov such texts already exist in the Bulgarian legislation and the offer of the legal changes two months before the elections is with the purpose "to derive political dividends".