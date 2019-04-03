Bulgarian MPs Adopted at First Reading Stricter Rules for Receiving Social Benefits
The MPs adopted at first reading the GERB and United Patriots amendments to the Social Assistance Act and rejected the BSP.
The purpose of the proposals is to make social benefits for parents and families conditional on school attendance by enhancing sanctions. Aid for the unemployed depends on their interest in raising the level of education and further professional qualification.
The DPS announced against the changes. According to Hasan Ademov such texts already exist in the Bulgarian legislation and the offer of the legal changes two months before the elections is with the purpose "to derive political dividends".
- » Bulgarian Head of State Convenes National Security Council
- » Mayor of Sofia: We have a Clear Vision and we Develop the City as Green and Innovative
- » Sofia Celebrates 140 years Since its Announcement as a Capital City
- » The Pope's Visit to Bulgaria: An Important Historic Event that the International Media Will Follow
- » CEC Announces Public Procurement Contract to Hire 3,000 voting Machines for European Elections
- » Head of Bulgaria’s Anti-corruption Commission with Bodyguards after Threats