CEC Announces Public Procurement Contract to Hire 3,000 voting Machines for European Elections
The Central Election Commission (CEC) has opened a bidding procedure for the award of a public procurement contract with the subject: "Hiring of 3,000 special devices with installed software for electronic machine voting”, according to the CEC’s website. The procurement also includes logistical provision and servicing of the devices at the sectional election commissions in the country, training of the staff in working with the equipment to conduct the elections for members of the European Parliament from the Republic of Bulgaria on 26.05.2019. The quantity of the special devices for electronic machine voting is 3,000 (three thousand). The maximum estimated value of the public procurement contract is BGN 7,500,000 (seven million five hundred thousand) excluding VAT.
