Bitcoin Jumped to over $ 5,000

Bitcoin headed up on Tuesday to its highest level since November, ending the $ 160 billion quarterly tranquility in the market, writes Bloomberg. Traders can not indicate a cause for the rally that has bitcoin for a bit over $ 5,000 and has increased the value of digital assets tracked by CoinMarketCap.com by about $ 17 billion in less than an hour.

Shortly before 11:00 local time, bitcoin traded at $ 4,651 per share, up 12.53 percent. Other digital currencies also recorded growth, with only 6 declining in the top 100 of the largest by market capitalization. Bitcoin's sudden price changes are nothing new. Since the beginning of the year, however, the virtual currency has not been frequent in the news, and trade has fallen. Market participants say large orders can lead to similar price changes.