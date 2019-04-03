Bulgarian Tourism Minister Suggests Hotels to Give a Bonus of a Free Night Stay

Business » TOURISM | April 3, 2019, Wednesday // 10:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Tourism Minister Suggests Hotels to Give a Bonus of a Free Night Stay

The Ministry of Tourism starts a new initiative - "Unexpected vacation". It provides for two paid nights in April and May for tourists to receive a third free of charge from hoteliers.

At the moment, three hotels in Sunny Beach and one in Pomorie have been included in the initiative, the Ministry of Tourism announced.

The aim of the joint initiative is to encourage domestic tourism and Bulgarians to rediscover the opportunities for rest in their homeland. This will extend the active winter and summer season and break the stereotype for weekend trips with up to 2 nights, the announcement says.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria