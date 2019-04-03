Bulgarian Border Police Detained a fugitive from an Austrian Prison

Bulgaria’s border police from Kalotina border crossing detained a 23-year-old foreigner, who had escaped from an Austrian prison, the press office of the Interior Ministry said on 2nd of April, reports bNT.

On Monday, a foreign citizen travelling on a bus arrived at the border checkpoint and presented an Austrian passport. The passenger was bearded, but the passport control police officer identified the difference with the passport photo. The man was taken for second-line verification. When trying to be identified in the AFIS system, he crashed into the ground and damaged one of the fingerprint readers of the system. The man was detained. He told the border police that he was a 23-year-old Turkish citizen. He told his real name and admitted he was using his cousin's ID documents.

Border police officers at Kalotina border checkpoint requested assistance from the Austrian authorities. The biometric data that arrived was compared with the data of the traveller. It was identified that the man was an Austrian citizen of Turkish origin who escaped from an Austrian prison in August 2018. He was circulated as wanted by the Austrian authorities for causing serious bodily injury, a qualified case of blackmail and illegal intrusion into private property.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated by Kalotina police station, the District Prosecutor's Office in Slivnitsa has been notified. The 23-year-old foreigner has been charged with damaging state property and attempting to illegally enter the country with an identity document of another person.

Work on the case in on-going under the leadership of the prosecutor’s office.