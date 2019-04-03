Sunshine Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 13-18°C
Sofia. It will be a mostly sunny day, meteorologist Hristo Hristov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Focus News Agency. Some more cloud is expected in the afternoon over the west of the country, with brief rain showers in some places there. The wind from east will rise. Maximum temperatures between 13°C and 18°C in most places, in Sofia about 14°C.
