Head of Bulgaria’s Anti-corruption Commission with Bodyguards after Threats

The head of Bulgaria’s anti-corruption commission, Plamen Georgiev, has been assigned bodyguards from the National Service for Protection because of threats received against him, reports BNT.

First, it was a threat I received quite officially, which was considered by other authorities to be serious, threfore I have been assigned security guards from the NSP. This threat was followed by media attacks, which was widely expected, Georgiev said.

Recently, there have been reports in some media according to which there were discrepancies in the assets declarations that Georgiev is required to sumbit by law.

Plamen Georgiev argues that there is no discrepancy in his assets declaration with respect to a terrace of 186 square metres, which is not included in it, and at the same time is mortgaged in a bank.

Georgiev described the media reports as an attempt to compromise. He said that oligarchs were behind the attacks on him.

I am the only person who publishes his notary deeds and it is public. Obviously, this is an absolute compromise attack, and it is visible who does it. There are people with media, oligarchs, whose properties were restrained by our commision and we filed claims for asset forfeiture. People holding media, people who have 198 million reasons to lead a compromising war on us. I will not explain. Let those people who have illegal funds explain. Why up to now has no one asked for a check?They can refer to the prosecutor's office, to the Parliament, to our commission, they can check me, Georgiev said.

The anti-corruption commission is investigating allegations against senior figures linked to Bulgaria’s ruling majority in connection with acquiring of apartments from a company Arteks at below-market prices. All transactions of Arteks made since 2007 will be subject to the check.