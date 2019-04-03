Airplane Crashed in Macedonia, Four-member Bulgarian Family was Killed

A four-member family - mother, father and two children - died after the small plane they traveled from Ohrid to Sofia crashed in Macedonia.

The bodies of the four dead were found, the Civil Aviation Authority said. According to information from our embassy in Skopje, Macedonian passport services have confirmed that four Bulgarian citizens have been killed in the crash on board. Their identity is clarified.

"Csanna" P210H flew from Ohrid to Sofia. Due to bad weather, the pilot asked to land in Skopje, but after a short time he wished permission to continue to Sofia, Nicole Tasesi told the air control.

The plane has fallen near the area of ​​Thessaloniki head, the highest peak of the Yakubitsa mountain in the central part of Macedonia. The machine has disappeared from the radar at 17.16 Bulgarian time, before the pilot announced that there are strong turbulence.

Authorities of the Republic of Northern Macedonia have turned to help Bulgaria find a plane that has fallen into an inaccessible mountain area. The Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov was informed about the incident. He has issued the relevant provisions to Interior Minister Mladen Marinov, who in turn is in contact with the Minister of Interior of the Republic of Northern Macedonia, the foreign ministry said.