Bulgaria: Google is Starting to Delete Google+ Accounts From Today pixabay.com

From today, Google is beginning to delete profiles and photos on its Google Plus platform. In this way, the company will stop its entire social network, which was created as a Facebook competitor, reported Econ.bg

Subscribers were warned two months ago about the process of deleting profiles.

Removing them will not affect photos and videos backed up by Google Images. The US company has recommended its users to download and retain their content before being deleted through the Google+ Exporter app.

Today, you will not be able to open any Google+ accounts and view content on individual pages. In the coming days, Google will begin deleting albums and videos from Album Archives.

The company decided to abandon the maintenance of the social network due to the poor use of the platform. Google analysts have found that consumers spend less than a minute on Google+.

Last year, it was estimated that more than 52 million Google+ users were affected by an error that exposed their personal information, including names, email addresses, professions, and age. This has prompted the company to speed up the closure of the network, which was scheduled for August this year.

