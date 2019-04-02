Ministry of Interior, ''SPEED'' Campaign: Over 7000 Violations in Just 10 Hours

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 2, 2019, Tuesday // 20:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Ministry of Interior, ''SPEED'' Campaign: Over 7000 Violations in Just 10 Hours pixabay.com

Most of them are on the territory of Sofia, reported the Ministry of Interior, quoted by NOVA TV. 


Within just 10 hours, over 7,000 cases of over-speeding on the country's roads have been identified. This is the statistics of the Ministry of Interior for the time from 06:00 to 16:00 on Tuesday.

7023 are generally violations of exceeding the maximum permissible speed. They are located at 409 points across the country with 154 automated technical devices and systems.

Most violations were found on the territory of Sofia - 713, and at least on the territory of the Regional Police Directorate of Dobrich - 55.

In 34 cases the drivers have exceeded the speed of more than 50 km.

There have been 37 road accidents with material damage and 5 car crashes with injured people.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ministry of Interior, speed, speed control, sofia, traffic police, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria