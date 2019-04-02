Ministry of Interior, ''SPEED'' Campaign: Over 7000 Violations in Just 10 Hours

Most of them are on the territory of Sofia, reported the Ministry of Interior, quoted by NOVA TV.



Within just 10 hours, over 7,000 cases of over-speeding on the country's roads have been identified. This is the statistics of the Ministry of Interior for the time from 06:00 to 16:00 on Tuesday.



7023 are generally violations of exceeding the maximum permissible speed. They are located at 409 points across the country with 154 automated technical devices and systems.

Most violations were found on the territory of Sofia - 713, and at least on the territory of the Regional Police Directorate of Dobrich - 55.

In 34 cases the drivers have exceeded the speed of more than 50 km.

There have been 37 road accidents with material damage and 5 car crashes with injured people.