Bulgarian Tourist Minister: 1.4 million Bulgarians Have Traveled to Greece Last Year

Nikolina Angelova held a working meeting with Greece's Minister of Tourism Elena Kuntura, the Bulgarian administration said. They spoke at the 19th World Summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), held in Seville, Spain.

"Greece is a leading market for inbound tourism for Bulgaria, last year taking second place among top destinations," said Minister Angelkova. She specified that the visits from our southern neighbor in 2018 are more than 1.116 million. Bulgarians who traveled to Greece last year were 1.4 million.

The Ministry of Tourism works consistently to increase the number of tourists, and the institution is implementing an integrated marketing campaign in Greece where Bulgaria is popularized with the opportunities for sea, winter, spa and eco tourism.

,,The two ministries have common initiatives to attract more tourists from distant markets in the region'', said Minister Angelkova. She explained that one of them was approved at the end of last year and refers to the project "Innovative Instruments for Conservation and Promotion of Cultural and Natural Heritage in the Transboundary Region - TOURISM".

Greece is among the 11 countries involved in the so-called " General Balkan tourist route.'' It is expected to be completed by the end of 2019, the minister added.

,,An important focus of our work this year is to attract more investment in tourism, and so on 31 May 2019 in Sunny Beach, the Ministry of Tourism organized an International Conference on Sustainable Investment in Tourism'', said Minister Angelkova.

She invited her colleague Elena Kuntura to take part in the forum and specified that special guest would be Taleb Rifai, Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization at the United Nations in 2009-2017.