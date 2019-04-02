EC Gives Protected Food Name to Bulgaria’s Strandzha Honeydew Honey

The honeydew honey from Bulgaria’s Strandzha region has been included in the list of protected designations of origin of the European Union, announced the European Commission. This is the eighth Bulgarian product in the list, reports BNT.

Strandzha honeydew honey, also called "Honeydew honey from Strandzha", has dark brown colour and is produced in the region of Strandzha, which is part of the Natura 2000 network of protected areas in the EU, the decision says.

Registration for the protected designation of origin identifies foods originating from a specific place which quality or characteristics are mainly or exclusively due to a specific geographical environment and the stages of production are carried out in the relevant geographical area.

On 3rd of April, in Brussels, Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan and Commissioner for Digital Economy and Digital Society Mariya Gabriel will officially hand over the certificate for the entry in the register to Manol Todorov, chair of “Strandzha Honeydew Honey” beekeepers association and Elka Bozhilova, representative of Bulgaria’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.

The EU has given protected status to more than 1,445 other products registered in the 28 member states.