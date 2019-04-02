Fitch Ratings Raised the Perspective of the Long-term Credit Rating of the Bulgarian Development Bank

Business » FINANCE | April 2, 2019, Tuesday // 16:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Fitch Ratings Raised the Perspective of the Long-term Credit Rating of the Bulgarian Development Bank

The international rating agency, Fitch Ratings, raised the prospect of the long-term credit rating of the Bulgarian Development Bank, the bank said. They then specify that the bank receives the highest possible credit rating for a financial institution in Bulgaria.

The ratings of the rating agency are changed from the BBBBU to a stable BBBB with a positive long-term credit rating outlook.

The Bulgarian Development Bank explains that this shows a balance of the risks associated with rating the credit rating.

They recalled that by the end of 2018 its assets grew by 22% compared to the same period in 2017 and reached over BGN 3 billion.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria