Fitch Ratings Raised the Perspective of the Long-term Credit Rating of the Bulgarian Development Bank
The international rating agency, Fitch Ratings, raised the prospect of the long-term credit rating of the Bulgarian Development Bank, the bank said. They then specify that the bank receives the highest possible credit rating for a financial institution in Bulgaria.
The ratings of the rating agency are changed from the BBBBU to a stable BBBB with a positive long-term credit rating outlook.
The Bulgarian Development Bank explains that this shows a balance of the risks associated with rating the credit rating.
They recalled that by the end of 2018 its assets grew by 22% compared to the same period in 2017 and reached over BGN 3 billion.
