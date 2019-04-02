Bulgarian Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Says Toll Taxes will not Affect Food Prices

The toll fees will not significantly affect the prices of food products, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova told reporters in Sliven, quoted by Focus Radio. She explained that the lowest tolls would be for vehicles of 3.5 to 12 tonnes, the most common means of transport and the most used in domestic goods transport. Allegations that tolls will cause a hike in food prices are speculation, she said, citing World Bank estimations that the greatest increase in the consumer basket – about 4% – was expected for mineral water and soft drinks. For heavy goods vehicles, the principle will be higher fees for higher damage and pollution, while for buses the toll will be very low, the minister added. Transport sector representatives and ministerial officials will likely meet again next week.