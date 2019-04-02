Bulgarian Tourism Ministry Invites Businesses to Join Campaign Promoting Domestic Tourism

Bulgarian Tourism Ministry Invites Businesses to Join Campaign Promoting Domestic Tourism

The Ministry of Tourism has invited local businesses to join this year’s Unexpected Vacation campaign that aims to stimulate trips within the country. Promoting domestic tourism is among the priorities in 2019 as announced in February, the ministry’s press office said. The campaign promotes the idea that tourists who spend two nights in accommodation establishments should be offered a third night stay free of charge. The campaign will be widely promoted in Bulgarian media and will continue two months – April and May. Businesses that join the initiative will be listed on the campaign website where people could choose holidays. This will be an incentive for tourists to visit more remote places and places in the interior of the country.

 

