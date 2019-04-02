Bulgaria's Foreign Minister will Participate in a Meeting for the 70th Anniversary of NATO in Washington

Politics » DIPLOMACY | April 2, 2019, Tuesday // 15:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Foreign Minister will Participate in a Meeting for the 70th Anniversary of NATO in Washington

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva is leaving for a visit to the United States, where she will participate in a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. In Washington, she will also have bilateral talks.

Alliance member countries first diplomats will meet in Washington on April 3-4 to mark the 70th anniversary of the Pact. Specific security topics will be discussed, including the security situation in the Black Sea, relations with Russia and the fate of the Small and Medium Range Missile Treaty, non-traditional challenges such as hybrids and cyberwar, NATO's role in combating terrorism.

The meeting of NATO foreign ministers will be chaired by Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo hosts the event. The meeting will also include representatives of the Republic of Northern Macedonia.

The program of Minister Zaharieva's visit also foresees bilateral meetings in Washington with Peter Navarro, Special Assistant to the President of the United States and Director of the National Trade and Industry Council, with Chief Prosecutor and Justice Minister William Barr, with the Chair of the Committee on Internal Affairs Senator Ron Johnson and Michael McCall, Vice-Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the House of Representatives of Congress.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria